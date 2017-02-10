Rick Wallenda to walk over Sundial Plaza in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Friday morning at Sundial Plaza in St. Petersburg was spent with as much concentration on setup, as attention paid to the high wire walk itself.

“We don’t practice to fall or anything like that. We practice to stay up there,” said Rick Wallenda of the Famous Wallenda family.

Wallenda plans to walk the wire above the Sundial Plaza Saturday afternoon.

Everything had to be set up just right for the journey. Wallenda will walk the high wire across the Sundial Plaza Saturday, to benefit Habitat for Humanity.

”Maybe 10-12 minutes,” Wallenda said of the feat.

The walk comes days after five members of the family team fell during practice. Wallenda’s sister and cousin are among the injured. They’re still recovering.

“My sister had surgery on her shoulder and her foot, ankle surgery, and she had some internal bleeding going on last night, and they weren’t sure if they could do the surgery. But, I got a message this morning, that they stabilized that,” he said. “My cousin, I don’t have a report… but she’s [in] pretty bad shape.”

However, the show will go on and Wallanda’s high wire walk will come with a twist.

“When I’m in the middle, I intend to do a headstand so I can tell what time it is.”

