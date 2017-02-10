Restaurant Ratings Most Violations: Jan. 30 to Feb. 3

State inspectors temporarily closed three Tampa Bay eateries from January 30 to February 3, 2017. We’ve listed the restaurants that were closed below, along with details about what inspectors say they found.

Hungry Howie’s located at 3073 18 Ave S. in St. Petersburg

Jan. 31, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 20 violations

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found: 1 live roach was found under the front counter, 6 live roaches were found on the floor at the front counter in the kitchen, 3 live roaches were found in an open take-out box, 4 live roaches were found on the wall by the register area.

Roach excrement and droppings were present on wall pipes next to the soda machine. Heavy roach droppings were found on the upright freezer gasket and heavy droppings were on a sink’s chemical bottle racks.

The interior of a microwave was soiled with encrusted food debris.

Numerous dead roaches were found throughout the restaurant.

Feb. 1, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 6 violations

First Class Concessions Inc. located at 14501 Roosevelt Blvd in Clearwater

Feb. 2, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 15 violations

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found: 1 live roach was on the cook’s line, 30-35 live roaches were found under a dishwashing machine, 3 live roaches were in a sink behind a grease trap box.

Roach excrement and droppings were also present. A heavy accumulation of droppings was found on the grease trap box under a dishwashing machine.

A Stop Sale Order was issued for potentially hazardous food due to temperature abuse.

The interior of the oven had a heavy accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris build up.

Feb. 2, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 5 violations

Kwan Ming Bistro located at 27607 State Road 56 in Wesley Chapel

Feb. 2, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 11 violations

A container of medicine was improperly stored next to food.

Pesticide/insecticide labeled for household use only was present in establishment.

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found: 1 live roach found in the server’s area, 2 live roaches were found behind the woks on the cook’s line, 1 live roach was found on a shelf that stores plates, 1 live roach was found under a prep table, and numerous more were found throughout the establishment.

A jug of oil was stored on the floor on the cook’s line.

Cardboard was used to line food-contact shelves.

Both bathroom facilities were in a state of disrepair.

Dead roaches were found on the premises: 5 dead roaches were found under the dishwashing area, 15 dead roaches were found under the fridge, and 1 dead roach was found in the cooler on the cook’s line.

Feb. 3, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 4 violations

The following Tampa Bay restaurants received the most violations during inspections conducted from January 30, to February 3, 2017.

Rodent activity was present as evidenced by droppings found: 10 rodent droppings were discovered around the water heater.

Gryo meat was stored in a broiler that was turned off.

A container of medicine was improperly stored next to food.

Live, small flying insects were found in the kitchen, food preparation area and food storage area.

Raw chicken was stored over ready-to-eat salad in the walk-in cooler.

A spray bottle with a toxic substance was stored above a food preparation surface.

Rodent activity was present as evidenced by rodent droppings found: more than 40 semi-soft, fresh droppings were found in the basement.

Raw chicken was not properly separated from pita bread in the walk-in freezer.

An employee failed to wash their hands before changing gloves and working with food.

A server handled soiled dishes and then picked up plated food, then served food, and prepared a beverage without washing their hands.

Live, small flying insects were found in the kitchen, food preparation area, and food storage area.

Potentially hazardous hot food was held at temperatures less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit.

Dented and rusted cans were found.

Potentially hazardous food was held at an unsafe temperature for a time that could not be determined.

Trays of raw chicken and raw beef were stored over bags of vegetables.

Live, small flying insects were found in the kitchen, food preparation area, and food storage area.

Food that was displayed was not properly protected from contamination: Bowls of homemade guacamole and hot sauces on the front counter did not have sneeze guards.

Tracking powder pesticide was used inside the restaurant in the bathroom, dry storage room and wash area.

Ripped/worn tin foil used as a food-contact shelf cover.

A wall was soiled with accumulated black debris in the dishwashing area.

There was an accumulation of a black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine.

Shelled eggs were stored over shredded mozzarella.

Rodent activity was present as evidenced by rodent droppings found: more than 50 rodent droppings were found behind the freezers, 20 rodent droppings were found on the lid of a coffee bin, in bowl, and in a flower pot, 20 rodent droppings were found under the dishwasher.

Rodent rub marks were present along the walls and ceilings.

An accumulation of a black-green, mold-like substance was found in the interior of the ice machine.

The hand-washing sink was not accessible for employee use because it was blocked by a garbage can.

The interior of a reach-in cooler was soiled with an accumulation of food residue.

