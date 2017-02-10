Report: Russia considers sending Edward Snowden back to US as ‘gift’ to President Donald Trump, Snowden responds on Twitter

Edward Snowden
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) — Russia is considering sending Edward Snowden back to the United States as a “gift” to President Donald Trump, according to NBC News.

Trump had called the NSA leaker a “traitor” and “spy” who should be executed, NBC News reported.

NBC cited a senior U.S. official as their source.

Snowden took to Twitter to respond to NBC’s report on Friday.

Snowden is a former CIA employee who leaked top-secret information about U.S. surveillance programs.

