Report: Russia considers sending Edward Snowden back to US as ‘gift’ to President Donald Trump, Snowden responds on Twitter

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) — Russia is considering sending Edward Snowden back to the United States as a “gift” to President Donald Trump, according to NBC News.
Trump had called the NSA leaker a “traitor” and “spy” who should be executed, NBC News reported.
NBC cited a senior U.S. official as their source.
Snowden took to Twitter to respond to NBC’s report on Friday.
Snowden is a former CIA employee who leaked top-secret information about U.S. surveillance programs.
