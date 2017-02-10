Part of SR 60 in Hillsborough closed after wrong-way crash

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A wrong-way crash has closed a portion of Route 60 in Hillsborough County.

The accident occurred at Hopewell Road and Sydney Washer Road.

Florida Highway Patrol confirmed James Cissell, 75, of Lithia, was traveling northbound on Turkey Creek Road and turned left onto SR-60 into the eastbound lanes, traveling westbound.

Cissell collided with a sign post before sideswiping three other vehicles.

He then collided head-on with another vehicle while traveling eastbound.

His vehicle overturned and came to rest in the outside eastbound lane.

Cissell was taken to a hospital in serious condition, as were the driver and a passenger in the other vehicle.

FHP said the crash was alcohol related. Charges are pending.

Drivers may want to avoid the area.

