Man admits to killing wife after she called 911 about ‘out of control’ husband

WIMBERLEY, Texas (KXAN) — A woman who called 911 to report her husband acting “out of control” was found dead inside her Wimberley home, Thursday. Now her husband, 68-year-old Jimmy Lee Rhodes, has been charged with murder after admitting to detectives that he killed his wife.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office says they received a 911 call at 4:21 p.m. from Christina Pollock Anderson, 67, stating her husband was out of control and that she needed law enforcement’s help. The call was disconnected and attempts by deputies to call her back were unsuccessful.

The first deputies arrived at the Wood Creek North subdivision approximately 12-14 minutes later and saw Rhodes armed with a gun standing in the front yard. After disarming him without incident, Rhodes said his wife was inside the home.

Deputies entered and found Anderson deceased. The cause and manner of the woman’s death is being investigated by the medical examiner.

Rhodes is being held at the Hays County Jail on a $750,000 bond.

The investigation remains ongoing.