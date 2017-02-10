Louis Murphy Jr. to speak at St. Petersburg College Keys to Manhood event

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)- St. Petersburg College is hosting its fifth annual Keys to Manhood seminar Saturday, at the Allstate Center.

This year’s key note speaker is NFL wide receiver and St. Pete native, Louis Murphy Jr.

Every year, community leaders from various backgrounds talk to young men about leadership, life skills and career decisions.

DJ Bullard, 16, has attended several sessions.

Bullard is a junior at Osceola Fundamental High School, plays on the football team and is taking pre-med courses at St. Pete College.

Bullard said the Key to Manhood event is inspiring.

“The reason I go is for advice, and it’s great just learning from other’s peoples experiences and struggles,” he said.

Murphy Jr. said he has hope for today’s youth.

“If all of us could come together and give these kids opportunities that they’re not fortunate or blessed to have, I think that will definitely benefit them and help them succeed in this game of life,” said Murphy Jr.

Murphy Jr. mentors through his own foundation, 1st Downs 4 Life.

“A lot of the kids in the inner city, they think that’s it’s drugs, or going to the sports realm, or end up in jail, so this is an opportunity for my non-profit and St. Pete college to come together and really give them the keys to manhood,” he said.

Bullard is inspired by Murphy Jr.’s advice.

“I’m an athlete and I would love to play in the NFL someday, so basically, I just look at him for inspiration, because I know how hard it is to maintain school and sports at the same time, so I hope to be where he is,” he said.

Registration is still open for the event that runs from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The seminar is free for all students and breakfast and lunch are provided.

The Allstate Center is located at 3200 34th Street South in St. Pete.

