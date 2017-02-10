Girl Scouts make history celebrating 100 years of cookies sales

(WFLA) — Attention cookie monsters! Your favorite girl scout cookies are back and debuting a brand new cookie.

This Girl Scout season marks the 100 year of first known cookie sales.

The first known Girl Scouts cookies sold were in 1917 in Oklahoma. The girls reportedly baked cookies and sold them in their high school cafeteria as a service project.

The organization said even during World War II, when there was a global shortage of cooking ingredients like eggs, milk, and sugar, the Girl Scouts instead sold calendars with images of them helping with wartime efforts.

Today, the Girl Scout program is said to help girls learn essential skills, like business practices and self-sufficiency.

Nearly one million Girl Scouts participate in the cookie selling program and generate $800 million in sales in an average season.

The latest s’mores cookie was created to commemorate the 100 anniversary. The hopeful new favorite joins classics like Thin Mints and Samoas.

Booth sales in Central Florida kick off on February 24-26 for National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend.

for more trending and social media news, stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross.