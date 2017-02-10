Florida State Fair ice cream vendor has been serving sweet treat for 47 years

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida State Fair is fun and games for most, but it’s also a livelihood for hundreds of vendors.

The Barbie Original Ice Cream Shoppe is on wheels and never in the same place, but it’s been a stable job for one Ruskin woman for 47 years.

Ellen Snyder has been serving ice cream for as long as she can remember.

“My county fair in New York, I was 13 years-old when I started working for them and I started working in the nut sundae stand.”

Fast forward to 2017 and there’s not a thing she would change.

“I’ve always been told you have to be happy at your job, I’m very happy at my job.”

The stand has a lot of history. The Wilson family invented and patented the walking nut sundae cone.

It’s a big seller up north, where the business started and they’re pleased to bring it to the south.

“It’s a staple. If it wasn’t a staple, we wouldn’t be here.”

Another big seller, a bright twisty cone with three different flavors of ice cream.

Snyder said she serves between 500-to-600 people a day at the fair. This week, she’s happy to call the Florida State Fair her home base.

“It’s nice to be back home. We’re home for six months out of the year before we leave again, so you just enjoy the fact that you’re close and you can go back and forth and you don’t have to travel with your trailer.”

