Better Call Behnken: St. Pete row apartments work to remove dead, stinking rats from walls

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Tenants in at least two units at St. Charles Row Apartments in St. Petersburg complain of rats. Dead rats, live rats. Rats that keep them up at night. One family said the dead rats stink so much, they don’t want to be in their home.

“At night, you can really smell it,” said Devarious Reed.

The residents contacted 8 On Your Side’s Better Call Behnken, after they said management failed to take care of the problem. Reed said he faced eviction and was given only seven days to leave his apartment.

Management at the apartment complex put out traps for the rats, but Reed claims that made it worse for him, because dead rats are now stuck in his walls and ceiling.

St. Charles Row Apartments is owned by Weller Residential. George Quay, a managing partner, tells 8 On Your Side, “We take this very seriously.”

He said the staff had already trimmed trees and put out traps for the rats after residents first complained.

After a visit from 8 On Your Side, Quay took even further action. Rodent control was back at the property the next day, putting out more traps and figuring out how to remove the rats from Reed’s apartment.

The company also agreed to allow Reed and his family to move out without penalty or fees. They have to be out by next Friday. The family is happy with this resolution and said they hope their neighbors are helped now that management has vowed to get rid of the dead rats and put out more traps

