Better Call Behnken: St. Pete row apartments work to remove dead, stinking rats from walls

600x338_Shannon_Behnken By Published: Updated:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Tenants in at least two units at St. Charles Row Apartments in St. Petersburg complain of rats. Dead rats, live rats. Rats that keep them up at night. One family said the dead rats stink so much, they don’t want to be in their home.

“At night, you can really smell it,” said Devarious Reed.

The residents contacted 8 On Your Side’s Better Call Behnken, after they said management failed to take care of the problem. Reed said he faced eviction and was given only seven days to leave his apartment.

Management at the apartment complex put out traps for the rats, but Reed claims that made it worse for him, because dead rats are now stuck in his walls and ceiling.

St. Charles Row Apartments is owned by Weller Residential. George Quay, a managing partner, tells 8 On Your Side, “We take this very seriously.”

He said the staff had already trimmed trees and put out traps for the rats after residents first complained.

After a visit from 8 On Your Side, Quay took even further action. Rodent control was back at the property the next day, putting out more traps and figuring out how to remove the rats from Reed’s apartment.

The company also agreed to allow Reed and his family to move out without penalty or fees. They have to be out by next Friday. The family is happy with this resolution and said they hope their neighbors are helped now that management has vowed to get rid of the dead rats and put out more traps

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s