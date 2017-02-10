Authorities seek help finding burglars targeting Tampa Bay area veterans’ halls

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office will release new evidence on Friday in connection with a rash of break-ins at VFW halls in several Tampa Bay area counties.
News Channel 8 has learned that investigators will be releasing three new videos from several of the veterans’ halls and will be asking for the public’s help finding the suspects who committed the crimes.
So far, seven halls have been broken into since December in Pasco, Hernando, and Sumter Counties.
Stay with News Channel 8 and wfla.com as we continue to follow this developing story.
