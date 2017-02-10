Arby’s investigating possible credit card data breach

ATLANTA, GA (WCMH) — Arby’s is warning customers to keep an eye on their credit card and debit card statements for unusual activity after a data breach.

According to CNN, the company says a data breach may have affected more than 355,000 customers’ credit and debit cards.

It’s the same kind of malware attack behind earlier breaches at Target and Home Depot.

The breach occurred between October 25th and January 19th.

The malware allows hackers to steal data as the card is swiped at the cash register.

Arby’s says the malware has now been eradicated.

The company stresses it only affects company-owned restaurants, not its franchises.

