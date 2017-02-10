8 On Your Side Health & Fitness Expo “Meet & Greet” Schedule 2017

favicon_wfla_48x48 By Published: Updated:
News Channel 8 Health & Fitness Expo

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – News Channel 8 is proud to present the 8 On Your Side Health & Fitness Expo. We invite you to come by our booth and “MEET & GREET” our team. Below is a schedule of when you can stop by and meet some of your favorite News Channel 8 staff.

Friday, February 24th 

10:00 a.m.

  • Julie Phillips
  • Gayle Guyardo
  • Ian Oliver
  • Leslee Lacey

11:00 a.m.

  • Julie Phillips
  • Gayle Guyardo
  • Ian Oliver
  • Leslee Lacey

12:00 p.m.

  • Julie Phillips
  • Leigh Spann
  • Josh Benson
  • Jenn Holloway

1:00 p.m.

  • Stacie Schaible
  • Leigh Spann
  • Josh Benson
  • Jenn Holloway

2:00 p.m.

  • Marco Villarreal
  • Jennifer Leigh

Saturday, February 25th 

10:00 a.m.

  • Jamel Lanee

11:00 a.m.

  • Jamel Lanee

STAY CONNECTED: Get today’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Click to sign up! 

 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s