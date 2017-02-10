8 On Your Side Health & Fitness Expo 2017

favicon_wfla_48x48 By Published: Updated:
Runner Feet and Shoes
Runner feet and shoes Courtesy: ThinkStock

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) –  Runners, joggers and walkers, the 8 On Your Side Health & Fitness Expo is Friday and Saturday, February 24th and 25th at the Tampa Convention Center downtown. Admittance is FREE to the Expo and it promises to have something for everyone.

171x60_NC8_Health_Fitness_ExpoSeveral health and fitness professionals will be on-hand to help you learn how to make choices that will lead to a more healthy and fit lifestyle.  Attendees will have the opportunity to meet Olympians Bill Rodgers, Joanie Benoit Samuelson, and Meb Keflezighi.

Both kids and adults will enjoy catching “Bucs Fever!” at the Tampa Bay Buccaneer Wellness Zone. Fans will have their skills tested and get to meet some of the players, cheerleaders and even Captain Fear!

STAY CONNECTED: Get today’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Click to sign up! 

News Channel 8 personalities, in addition to the hosts of “Daytime” will be on-hand Friday to meet and greet viewers and share some smiles. So make sure you take the time to swing by the News Channel 8 and Great 38 booth and say “hello.” Click here for a schedule of News Channel 8 “Meet & Greets” with our team.

While you’re at the Expo, make sure you check out the following too:

  • Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Show Car
  • Publix Booth For Great Aprons Simple Meals Recipes
  • Under Armour Pirate Themed Apparel
  • Newest Ferman Automotive Vehicles
  • Florida Hospital – Meet Tampa Bay Buccaneer Players And Cheerleaders
  • Tampa General Hospital Healthy Pavilion

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s