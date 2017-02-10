8 On Your Side Health & Fitness Expo 2017

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Runners, joggers and walkers, the 8 On Your Side Health & Fitness Expo is Friday and Saturday, February 24th and 25th at the Tampa Convention Center downtown. Admittance is FREE to the Expo and it promises to have something for everyone.

Several health and fitness professionals will be on-hand to help you learn how to make choices that will lead to a more healthy and fit lifestyle. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet Olympians Bill Rodgers, Joanie Benoit Samuelson, and Meb Keflezighi.

Both kids and adults will enjoy catching “Bucs Fever!” at the Tampa Bay Buccaneer Wellness Zone. Fans will have their skills tested and get to meet some of the players, cheerleaders and even Captain Fear!

News Channel 8 personalities, in addition to the hosts of “Daytime” will be on-hand Friday to meet and greet viewers and share some smiles. So make sure you take the time to swing by the News Channel 8 and Great 38 booth and say “hello.” Click here for a schedule of News Channel 8 “Meet & Greets” with our team.

While you’re at the Expo, make sure you check out the following too:

Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Show Car

Publix Booth For Great Aprons Simple Meals Recipes

Under Armour Pirate Themed Apparel

Newest Ferman Automotive Vehicles

Florida Hospital – Meet Tampa Bay Buccaneer Players And Cheerleaders

Tampa General Hospital Healthy Pavilion

