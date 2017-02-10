8 fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay | February 11-12

1. Steve Martin and Martin Short (Saturday)

Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life featuring stand-up, film clips, musical numbers and conversations about their lives in show business. Get the details

2. Rick Wallenda High-Wire Walk Over Sundial (Saturday)

Aerialist Rick Wallenda, of the Flying Wallendas, will walk on a high wire above the St. Pete’s Sundial. Get the details

3. Sant’ Yago Illuminated Knight Parade (Saturday)

A night-time parade featuring more than 100 illuminated floats. Get the details

4. Cupid’s Undie Run (Saturday)

Take a crazy breath of fresh air and join an unforgettable party, and 1-mile fun run, benefiting NF research. Get the details

5. Florida Opera Festival (Sunday)

Opera Tampa presents this series of performances featuring pieces by Puccini, Rossini and others, performed by guest opera soloists. Get the details

6. Tampa Bay Bridal Show (Sunday)

More than 100 local bridal professionals in one place to scope out the latest in fashion, flowers, photography, caterers and other wedding experts. Get the details

7. Tampa Bay Boat Show (Friday, Saturday, Saturday)

This grand event showcases area boat dealers and manufacturers, the latest in boating, fishing supplies and accessories. Get the details

8. Valentine’s Lunch and Dinner Cruise (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

A variety of romantic cruises depart with pre-selected menus, DJ dancing, long stemmed roses and champagne. Get the details

