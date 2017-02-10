3 teens shot in drive-by near South Fla. schools

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say three teens were shot and wounded in a South Florida neighborhood near several schools.
The Miami Herald reports that the shooting occurred Friday afternoon about a block from Carol City Middle School, which prompted a temporary lockdown there, along with Barbara Hawkins Elementary School and Carol City Senior High School.
Miami Gardens police say two 15-year-olds and one 14-year-old were walking on the sidewalk when a white SUV approached them and someone inside opened fire. The teens were taken to local hospitals. Officials say their injuries weren’t life-threatening.
Police were searching for the white SUV Friday evening.
