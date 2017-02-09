Wallendas back on the wire day after scary accident injures 5

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Nik Wallenda, his cousin and other performers pulled off a flawless high wire act at Circus Sarasota Thursday night.

It was the day before the official opening, a day especially for circus performers, retired performers, and their families and friends.

Circus Sarasota founder and CEO addressed the crowd before the performance.

“Of course you all heard about yesterdays tragic accident,” said Pedro Reis. “But, in the true definition of circus, the show must go on.”

After the performance, Wallenda addressed the crowd, thanking them and explaining why he decided to get back on the wire the day after Wednesday’s accident.

He spoke to each of his fellow performers individually before making that decision.

“The other gentleman who was up there, Andrew, he is doing well. Spoke with him before the show,” said Wallenda. “I want to make sure everybody knows I got their individual blessing before we performed tonight. And every one of them said ‘we want you to do it for us and for the family.'”

A number of people in the crowd know the Wallenda family and their fellow performers. Stefanie Peters describes the evening as an emotional experience.

“I was incredibly emotional, it’s still very emotional,” said Peters. “It’s a testament to see that they’re going to continue perform their art, their craft.”

Ty McFarland is a former ringmaster and worked with Nik Wallenda in the past. In his mind, this was a hurdle Wallenda and his crew had to conquer.

“This was probably the most important show of their lives, because they had to conquer the fear of getting back on that wire,” McFarland said.

“So, it was a very emotional moment, especially when Nik was hugging his cousin Blake at the end.”

