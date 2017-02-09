Speed Busters: Former snowbird frustrated with Seminole speeders

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Spend some time on 113th Street in Seminole and you’ll see and hear the stream of cars whizzing by.

The speed limit on 113th is 40 miles per hour, but Jerry Ellman is frustrated by a seemingly increasing number of drivers showing a ‘lack of respect’ for the posted speeds.

Ellman is a former snowbird who decided to leave his home in Detriot, Michigan and make Florida his home. While he loves the sunshine state, he is sick of the drivers who tailgate and speed down the road near his home.

“It’s just they do a lot of tailgating here. Weaving in and out and speeding,” Ellman told News Channel 8’s Leslee Lacey.

He says some drivers act like motor city madmen.

“There’s just a disregard here, and there’s more of a respect back in Detroit of driving,” Ellman explained.

Armed with the Speed Buster radar, Leslee Lacey headed to Seminole to see how fast drivers were going near Ellman’s home. Of the first five vehicles Leslee clocked, two of them were going 60mph. That’s approximately twenty miles over the posted speed.

Time and time again Leslee and Jerry witnessed vehicles speeding, particularly ten miles per hour or more above the posted speed limit.

STAY CONNECTED: Get today’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Click to sign up!

Just a few weeks ago a speeding motorcyclist was killed in a crash just down the street from Ellman’s home. And there have been other serious accidents on 113th Street.

Pinellas County deputy Tom Festa, who is assigned to the City of Seminole as a community patrolman, helped get additional speeding signs installed just a few weeks ago.

While Jerry was thrilled to see them, the speeding continues. He would like to see an electronic speeding sign installed like the one recently placed on nearby 86th Ave.

Leslee took Jerry’s concerns to Deputy Festa who promised to look into the request. And of course, Leslee will be following up.

If you have a troubling area where speeding is a concern, contact Leslee on her WFLA Leslee Lacey Facebook page and she will do her best to bring Speedbusting to your neighborhood.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories