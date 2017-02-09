Remains found during search for 92-year-old Leesburg woman

WESH Published: Updated:
92-year-old Rubye James was reported missing. WESH images
92-year-old Rubye James was reported missing. WESH images

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) —Investigators found human remains Wednesday in an area of Leesburg where they were searching for a 92-year-old woman.

Deputies were still at the scene Thursday morning.

Deputies went to check on 92-year-old Rubye James Wednesday after getting a call from her relatives. They said they were worried because she lives alone.

When they went to her house, they couldn’t find her or her car.

James’ vehicle was found Wednesday night in the area of Snow Place in Leesburg.

A police dog found a shallow grave containing human remains in a wooded area nearby.

Deputies said they found obvious signs of foul play inside James’ house.

Lake County Sheriff’s Lt. John Herrell called the discovery “sickening.”

“There’s no other word, I mean really she was 92 years old and apparently lived alone. From what we’re hearing she was somewhat estranged from her family members and we think she had family and relatives in the area, but just to think about how someone could do this is just unimaginable.”

Investigators are hoping the medical examiner can positively confirm the identity of the remains Thursday.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s