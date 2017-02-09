Remains found during search for 92-year-old Leesburg woman

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) —Investigators found human remains Wednesday in an area of Leesburg where they were searching for a 92-year-old woman.

Deputies were still at the scene Thursday morning.

Deputies went to check on 92-year-old Rubye James Wednesday after getting a call from her relatives. They said they were worried because she lives alone.

When they went to her house, they couldn’t find her or her car.

James’ vehicle was found Wednesday night in the area of Snow Place in Leesburg.

A police dog found a shallow grave containing human remains in a wooded area nearby.

Deputies said they found obvious signs of foul play inside James’ house.

Lake County Sheriff’s Lt. John Herrell called the discovery “sickening.”

“There’s no other word, I mean really she was 92 years old and apparently lived alone. From what we’re hearing she was somewhat estranged from her family members and we think she had family and relatives in the area, but just to think about how someone could do this is just unimaginable.”

Investigators are hoping the medical examiner can positively confirm the identity of the remains Thursday.

