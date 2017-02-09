Polk Co. daycare gets concrete barrier protection after truck accident

AUBURNDALE, Fla. (WFLA) – Frustrated, with nowhere to turn, a concerned parent called 8 on Your Side after a truck crashed into her child’s daycare in Auburndale.

She and others worried it could happen again. Now, Polk County is now stepping in.daycare2resized

Outside of Future Care Learning Center, there’s been plenty of close calls, including when a truck slammed into the building, inches from students and staff inside.

“It was like a big boom, and it was just really scary. It was a loud noise and the floor was lifted up. The walls were pushed in,” teacher Tanya Fitzgerald said.

“It came into the corner of my office, in the corner of the classroom, and knocked the shelves out of the classroom,” Future Care Owner Jobe Ream said.

She sent the photos of the crash to the county, hoping it would open their eyes.

When it didn’t, a parent sent their concerns and photos straight to 8 on Your Side.

“One car actually hit the building, but we’ve had several cars come within inches of the building, even going through the fence that we put as a barrier. It was a constant, constant worry,” Ream said.

8 On Your Side went to the county, and so did parents.

After a site visit and months of meetings, the county replaced a white picket fence with steel and concrete barriers.

“With you guys getting involved, the county and the city actually came out here and [were] like ‘okay, wait a minute, this is a problem,'” Ream said.

“Fortunately, when we got made aware of it, of course media coverage always makes everybody aware, then we looked into it and came up with this solution,” Roads and Drainage Director Jay Jarvis said.

The solution is meant to stop most vehicles from hitting the building, giving parents a little peace of mind.

“They know that their kids are safe, which is a good feeling. It’s a better feeling than having to worry about it,” Ream said.

In total there are 18 concrete filled posts, costing around $9,300. The county, city and facility owner have agreed to split the cost three ways.

8 On Your Side looked into crash statistics provided by the Auburndale Police Department. Since April 2015, there have been 15 crashes at the intersection.

Eleven of those crashes happened during school hours.

According to Deputy Chief Andy Ray, the police department conducted a seven-day traffic study of Charlotte Road in August. The study determined that 85% of drivers were driving around 38 mph, not too much higher than the posted speed limit of 35 mph.

He said during that time frame, 60,000 cars traveled on the road, or about 8,000 per day.

