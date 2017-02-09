Target 8: St. Pete couple loses nearly $2,000 in puppy scam

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Sharran Cooper of St. Petersburg is out nearly $2,000 because a picture of an English Bulldog puppy captured he and his girlfriend’s hearts.

“They scammed us,” Mr. Cooper said.

He found the picture on a Facebook page called English Bulldog and French Bulldog Puppies, Pet Service in Miami, Florida.

“We went through and we see everybody making all these good comments about the company, so we thinking that it’s reputable,” Mr. Cooper added.

They chose a little guy named Brutus. The asking price was $1,600.

“I talked to the lady and she told us what we needed to do. I went ahead and made a deposit of $680,” Mr. Cooper explained.

He put the charge on his credit card. He expected Brutus to be delivered in July.

“That week came, sitting around here all day on Saturday, no dog,” he said.

He claims the company handed him excuse after excuse for delay after delay, including a text that stated, “apparently car rides are making him really sick.”

STAY CONNECTED: Get today’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Click to sign up!

Mr. Cooper ended up choosing a different dog. This one was called Meatball. He sent another $1,050 by money order.

More problems, more lame excuses.

“She went on a cruise and the driver decided to do something else,” Mr. Cooper added.

The delays dragged on through December.

He decided he wanted his money back. Pet Services Miami Florida tried to sell him a different dog. But, Mr. Cooper said he was disappointed time and time again. He just wants his money back.

According to Mr. Cooper, the company told him it had credited his credit card for the $680 and told him a check for the rest, was in the mail.

Guess what? No credit card credit, and no check. When he called Pet Service Miami Florida on it, the company changed its tune.

“All of a sudden they don’t do refunds,” he says he was told.

Mr. Cooper contacted Target 8. WFLA News Channel 8’s Steve Andrews found there is no Pet Service Miami Florida listed as an active corporation with the state.

That’s one red flag, and there’s another.

A Facebook post from September 2016 warns, “I had paid $1,300 for a puppy and every time it was supposed to be shipped they canceled the shipment. I asked them to refund the money and they keep telling me that it takes 14 business days for a refund to go through. After 4 weeks I went to my bank to report this and was told that they had 3 other people that reported the same site with the same problem.”

WFLA News Channel 8’s Steve Andrews called the numbers provided on the Pet Service Facebook page to ask why Mr. Cooper did not get his puppy or his money. No reply, yet.

So, a warning about English Bulldogs and French Bulldogs Pet Service in Miami Florida. The pictures will capture your heart, the company will grab your money.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories