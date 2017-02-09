Nik Wallenda talks about high wire fall: ‘God watches over us’

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – World-renowned tightrope walker Nik Wallenda said God was watching out for himself and seven other performers when five of them fell from a high wire – some from as high as 43 feet— during a rehearsal on Wednesday.

“God was surrounding us,” Wallenda said during a news conference Thursday in his hometown of Sarasota, where the accident happened. “There were definitely angels there.”

Wallenda was one of eight performers who were practicing a human pyramid act at the Circus Sarasota Big Top located in Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota.

Wallenda said the performers were standing on top of each other, four layers high. One person at the top of the pyramid was standing some 43 feet up in the air.

Wallenda was at the back of the pyramid, at the helm, and was calling the shots when the accident happened. Wallenda said he did not know what caused everyone to fall, but he did say that it felt like one of the performers may have passed out or blacked out.

Wallenda said that when everyone started to fall, some performers, including himself, scrambled to keep themselves from falling. “We were able to grab the wire and hold on,” he said.

Wallenda said he and doctors were amazed that no one was killed. “People don’t live from accidents like this,” a doctor told Wallenda.

“It’s a miracle,” Wallenda said. “God watches over us.”

Wallenda said performers’ injuries included a broken pelvis, broken feet and facial fractures. Wallenda’s sister suffered multiple injuries, including a lacerated liver. She was bleeding internally shortly after the accident, but the bleeding stopped on the way to the hospital

Wallenda did not release the names of the performers but said four of the eight acrobats are his relatives.

As of Thursday morning, all five injured performers were still hospitalized. One performer was expected to be released from the hospital on Thursday. Wallenda said all five injured performers will fully recover.

He said he has been visiting them at the hospital and has spoken with each one of them. Wallenda was at the hospital until 3 a.m. Thursday morning, then went back to visit them again later in the morning.

“I consider everyone in that act as family,” he said.

Wallenda said one of the things he talked to the injured performers about was what whether they thought there should be a performance, as previously planned, on Thursday night. All of them said the performance should go on.

Wallenda said that they will not be performing the 8-person human pyramid. “People will still be impressed by what they see,” said Wallenda, who added that his wife, a cousin and a few others will perform.

Wallenda said Thursday night’s show will be dedicated to his injured fellow performers and past performers who lost their lives.

“I’m sure it will be emotional,” he said. “It will be tough… I love these people dearly.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories