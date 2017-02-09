Kate McKinnon joins Netflix’s ‘Magic School Bus’ reboot

NEW YORK (WCMH) — The 90s cartoon “The Magic School Bus” is coming back, and there will be a new teacher behind the driver’s seat.

Kate McKinnon has been cast to be the voice of Ms. Frizzle in the new Netflix series titled “The Magic School Bus: Rides Again.” McKinnon takes over the role for Lily Tomlin, who voiced the character in the original animated series, CNN reports.

The series is said to be very similar to the one that ran from 1994 until 1998, with Ms. Frizzle taking her class on wild adventures on board a high-tech school bus in hopes of encouraging children to get interested in science.

It’ll hit Netflix later this year.

McKinnon is probably best known for her roles on NBC’s Saturday Night Live for her portrayals of Hillary Clinton and White House adviser Kellyanne Conway. She’s also provided voice work for the movies “Finding Dory” and “The Angry Birds Movie.”