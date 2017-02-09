Headlines: Woman leaves child alone in car; Birthday cake beating death; Nik Wallenda on high wire fall

By Published: Updated:
Oriana Garcia and her brother Jacob Barajas, jail booking photos.
Oriana Garcia and her brother Jacob Barajas, jail booking photos.

Good afternoon! Today is Thursday, February, 9, 2017.

TODAY’S WEATHER

A front continues to push south. It will stay breezy as drier air arrives through the afternoon.  See your full forecast here

TODAY’S HEADLINES

VIDEO: Man confronts woman who left child alone in car in Tampa

Nik Wallenda talks about high wire fall: ‘God watches over us’

Multi-County Chase: Girl, 15, found in back seat of stolen, burning car dies from injuries

Murder suspect believed to be barricaded in Tampa home

Mom pleads guilty in son’s birthday cake beating death

Doggy door bandits sought in Valrico

See all of today’s top stories

DON’T MISS IT

 

Grab a slice and celebrate National Pizza Day

2017 Florida State Fair Opens Today: What to Know Before You Go

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s