Headlines: Woman leaves child alone in car; Birthday cake beating death; Nik Wallenda on high wire fall

Good afternoon! Today is Thursday, February, 9, 2017.
A front continues to push south. It will stay breezy as drier air arrives through the afternoon. See your full forecast here
TODAY’S HEADLINES
VIDEO: Man confronts woman who left child alone in car in Tampa
Nik Wallenda talks about high wire fall: ‘God watches over us’
Multi-County Chase: Girl, 15, found in back seat of stolen, burning car dies from injuries
Murder suspect believed to be barricaded in Tampa home
Mom pleads guilty in son’s birthday cake beating death
Doggy door bandits sought in Valrico
Grab a slice and celebrate National Pizza Day
2017 Florida State Fair Opens Today: What to Know Before You Go