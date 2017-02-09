Have fun and make new friends with Tampa Bay group

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An organization called New Town Connections was created to bring together like-minded young business professionals in the Tampa Bay area.

Andrew Machota started New Town Connections in 2015. The group organizes dozens of events ranging from adventures, to social gatherings and dance parties, to community service events.

The club is open to people who are 21-40 age bracket, but there is no hard age cut-off. Members don’t have to be new in town and can pay monthly or yearly to attend events.

Tonight, New Town Connections is hosting a Dance Party Ride at Cycle Bar to dance for an hour on a bike, and then socialize after with new friends.

WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross will be live tonight at 6:30 p.m. to show you all the fun and excitement. You can get your ticket and invite friends here.

Want to try something new? Here are some other New Town Connection Events coming up:

February 10 – Valenmine’s Day Dance Party – Friday 9 p.m. The Vault, Tampa

February 16 – Painting and Pottery Night – Thursday 6:30 p.m. Color Me Mine Tampa

February 19 – Sunday Funday Brunch – Sunday 11 a.m. Birch and Vine, Saint Petersburg

February 22 – Coffee and Conversation with Rena Frazier – Wednesday 7:30 a.m. The Blind Tiger Cafe Ybor City, Tampa

February 23 – Indoor Rock Climbing – Thursday 7:30 p.m. Vertical Ventures St Pete