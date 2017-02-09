Grab a slice and celebrate National Pizza Day

WFLA Web Staff/WCMH Published: Updated:
marcos-pizza

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — As if you needed an excuse to eat pizza; it’s National Pizza Day!

From thin crust, to deep dish, and hand-tossed, Americans consume on average about 23 pounds of pizza, per person, each year, according to CNN.

And of all the U.S. restaurants, 17 percent are pizzerias.

According to nationaldaycalendar.com, at 36% of all pies ordered, pepperoni is the most popular, and more than 3 billion pizzas are sold in the US each year. The first pizzeria in the U.S. was the Gennaro Lombardi, which opened in 1895 in New York City, but the first pizzeria ever recorded was the Antica Pizzeria in Naples, Italy, in 1738.

So raise that slice of supreme, pepperoni, or cheese in the air and celebrate National Pizza Day!

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s