Grab a slice and celebrate National Pizza Day

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — As if you needed an excuse to eat pizza; it’s National Pizza Day!

From thin crust, to deep dish, and hand-tossed, Americans consume on average about 23 pounds of pizza, per person, each year, according to CNN.

And of all the U.S. restaurants, 17 percent are pizzerias.

According to nationaldaycalendar.com, at 36% of all pies ordered, pepperoni is the most popular, and more than 3 billion pizzas are sold in the US each year. The first pizzeria in the U.S. was the Gennaro Lombardi, which opened in 1895 in New York City, but the first pizzeria ever recorded was the Antica Pizzeria in Naples, Italy, in 1738.

So raise that slice of supreme, pepperoni, or cheese in the air and celebrate National Pizza Day!

Every Sith Lord wants a slice#NationalPizzaDay pic.twitter.com/2NLyUpGaKi — Star Wars (@StarWarsGreats) February 9, 2017