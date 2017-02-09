Florida’s ban on liquor and groceries may soon be history

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Floridians may soon be able to buy bourbon and bacon in the same place under a bill moving quickly through the state Legislature.

A Senate panel on Thursday voted in favor of a bill that repeals a decades-old prohibition on grocery stores and other retailers from being able to also sell hard liquor in the same location. The measure (SB 106) now heads to the full Senate.

Many other states already allow grocery stores to sell liquor such as vodka or rum next to other items. But in Florida liquor must be sold in a separate location that is not connected. Grocery stores are allowed to sell beer and wine.

The proposal has pitted companies such as Target and Wal-Mart who want the change versus companies like Publix that don’t.

