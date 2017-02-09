Financial cheating more common than you think, Sarasota relationship expert weighs in

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Are you cheating on your spouse? No, we’re not talking about that kind of cheating.

In this case, we’re referring to “financial infidelity,” like keeping a bank account or a credit card secret from the other person.

It’s more common than you think.

A recent survey suggests as many as 12 million Americans have a concealed credit card or bank account. The survey says one person in 20 admit they have a secret bank or credit card account.

Baby boomers are four times more likely to cheat financially.

It’s not healthy for a relationship, according to Matt Schulz with creditcards.com

“Honesty and openness is always the best policy,” he said.

Spouses or partners sometimes, secretly, spend a lot of money, paying it off with a secret credit card or bank account.

“It’s only natural when somebody finds out about one secret, to wonder, well, I wonder what else that person might be keeping from me,” said Schulz.

Relationship expert, Christa Hardin, with Reflections Counseling in Sarasota said the secret spending could be the result of an addiction, bi-polar disorder, and is similar to gambling too much. A financial planner can help.

”You do have to admit it first. If you can’t admit it, you don’t have any chance of hope,” said Hardin.

Ignoring the problem won’t make it go away.

“A financial infidelity can be every bit as damaging as a romantic infidelity, [because] it all comes down to a breach of trust,” said Schulz.

Getting a third party involved can break the ice. “Usually they’re like, I want to bring it up, how do I do that? So they do it together with me, because we can be more gentle together,” said Hardin.

Megan Moore, mother and wife, trusts her husband.

“I’d still be kind of curious of why he never had mentioned it, but I wouldn’t be too upset,” she said.

One-third of those surveyed said they were just fine with a spouse or partner spending $500 or more without asking.

