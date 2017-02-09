Domino’s Pizza now has wedding registry

(CNN) – Domino’s Pizza has come up with an answer for what to buy a newly wedded couple, because, how often would you really use a crystal gravy boat?

The pizza giant started a wedding registry, where couples can register for e-gift card for food, or, the bride and groom can add pizza “gifts” to a registry.

There’s a package for $100 designed to show up at the end of the reception to please guests with the late-night munchies.

Another option called the “post-honeymoon adjustment to real life” features a pizza and salad for newlyweds who really don’t feel like doing the dishes.

Couples can sign-up online.