Doggy door bandits sought in Valrico

VALRICO, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies in Hillsborough County have arrested one person but are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating two other individuals all seen using a doggy door to enter a Valrico home and stealing items from inside.
Investigators say the individuals burglarized a home on Little Road in Valrico not once, but twice.
The men were captured on surveillance video crawling through a small doggy door on January 21 and then again on January 22. They ransacked the home and stole a flat-screen television along with a number of other items.
Once inside the unoccupied home, the burglars ransacked the home and stole a flat-screen television along with a number of other items.
- STAY CONNECTED: Get today’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Click to sign up!
Detectives arrested 19-year-old Joaun Even Wright charged him with Burglary of an Unoccupied Dwelling and Criminal Mischief.
The other suspects are two men believed be in their early 20’s, 5’02-5’03 and 130-140 pounds.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW
- Multi-County Chase: Girl, 15, found in back seat of stolen, burning car dies from injuries
- Mom pleads guilty in son’s birthday cake beating death
- ‘I saw the noose around her neck’: Good Samaritans save suicidal woman in Clearwater