Doggy door bandits sought in Valrico

VALRICO, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies in Hillsborough County have arrested one person but are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating two other individuals all seen using a doggy door to enter a Valrico home and stealing items from inside.

Investigators say the individuals burglarized a home on Little Road in Valrico not once, but twice.

The men were captured on surveillance video crawling through a small doggy door on January 21 and then again on January 22. They ransacked the home and stole a flat-screen television along with a number of other items.

Detectives arrested 19-year-old Joaun Even Wright charged him with Burglary of an Unoccupied Dwelling and Criminal Mischief.

The other suspects are two men believed be in their early 20’s, 5’02-5’03 and 130-140 pounds.

