Bess the Book Bus is a Tampa based mobile literacy outreach dedicated to narrowing the achievement gap created by poverty. We build home libraries and a love for reading in our most underserved communities across the USA by making the joy of book ownership a reality for our kids. Bess the Book Bus’ volunteers and board members envision a nation where all of our children have access to the basic resources they need to be successful in school and later in life.
Bess the Book Bus
