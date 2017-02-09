Baby animals a crowd favorite at Florida State Fair

Hillsborough County native Emily Poznaniak raises bunnies and is competing at the Florida State Fair.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) —  It’s opening day at the Florida State Fair! For the next 12 days, you and your family can pick from many fun attractions and activities.

Baby animals are always crowd favorites.

Hillsborough County native Emily Poznaniak raises bunnies. She’s been around agriculture for most of her life.

“My mom used to raise rabbits when she was little and I’ve always loved animals, I want to be a vet when I grow up,” she said.

For the last ten years, Emily has been breeding and raising bunnies just like her mom.

“You have to clean their cages, you have to groom them, you have to water them, you have to feed them.”

To compete in the state fair, judges look for certain qualities.  “They look for the body type, making sure she’s not pinched down here, and the hip and the shoulders are perfectly aligned where they’re supposed to be. Her ears have to be closed like that.”

Emily bred 200 rabbits to get one that looks like her bunny, Rebel.  “You have to get the body type right to be able to get higher placings.”

Emily has won before but the fair is about more than a ribbon for her.  “I love making new friends and I love teaching people about the rabbits.”

Judging will take place later tonight.

