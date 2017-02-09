All the Single Ladies Auction

Daytime Web Staff Published: Updated:
rsz_galentines_day

Galentine’s Day! All The Single Ladies Man Auction: A Benefit for Pet Pals

When:
February 13, 2017 @ 8:00 pm EST – 9:00 pm EST GMT-5
 Hofbrauhaus St. Petersburg 1st Annual Galentine’s Day Celebration

Join us for our famous $5 Happy Hour from 4pm to 7pm and then at 8pm things are going to get hot! Our local hot guys are going up for auction to benefit our furry friends.

Kori Stevens will be our MC! Drink Specials, Silent Auctions and Raffles all benefiting Pet Pals!

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s