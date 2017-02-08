Wednesday is last day to buy discounted tickets for 2017 Florida State Fair

TAMPA, Fla. – Wednesday, Feb. 8 is that last day to purchase discounted admission and ride tickets for the 2017 Florida State Fair.

Tickets are available at participating area Walgreens through February 8, as well as online at FloridaStateFair.com.

Individuals and families can save up to 30 percent off the price at the gate by buying in advance.

The 113th Florida State Fair opens February 9 and runs through February 20 at the Florida State Fairgrounds, which is located at I-4 and US Hwy 301 in Tampa.

This year’s theme, “Picture Yourself at the Fair,” emphasizes all of the unforgettable moments waiting to be captured – all at an excellent price and always with free parking.

Adults can save up to $4 by purchasing advance admission tickets for $9, while tickets for seniors and kids are $2 off the regular prices of $9 and $7 respectively.

Weekday armbands good for all-you-can ride on either February 9, 13, 14, 15 or 16 are $20, while ride armbands good for any one day of the Fair (including weekends and holidays) are $30 –a savings of $5 on both.

This year, the 2017 Florida State Fair will feature the only travelling sea lion act in the country; a museum quality, interactive exhibit that explores the influence of candy on pop culture; a spectacular Big Top Circus; an opportunity to see the majestic Budweiser Clydesdales up close; the wild and wacky antics of the Sunshine State Lawnmower Races; the chance to feed a giraffe and see more than 5,000 other animals – and so much more.

Also among the attractions at the 2017 Florida State Fair are the “Trashy Fashion” recycled apparel competition – including a special dress made from Florida State Fair memorabilia by artist Sue Woodall-Metas – and the Sweet: A Tasty Journey candy exhibit.

As the first State Fair in the U.S., the Florida State Fair also gives Fair goers an opportunity to be the first to experience some of the newest thrill rides and outrageous Fair food.

Discounted admission and armband tickets can be purchased at participating Florida Walgreens locations through February 8. Tickets also are available at FloridaStateFair.com. Purchase by midnight on February 8 to receive the discounted rates, or buy online at regular price any time during the Fair to save time in line.

Pricing: Advance pricing discounts, available through February 8

$7 for seniors (a savings of $2) – Must be used Feb. 13-17

$9 for adults (a savings of up to $4); $5 for children ages 6 to 11 (a savings of up to $2)

Children five years and younger are FREE

All-You-Can Ride Armbands good for one day (Save $5 when you purchase by February 8)

Weekday Ride armbands – $20 for unlimited rides (Valid Feb. 9 and Feb. 13-16)

Any Day Ride armbands – $30 for unlimited rides (Valid during Midway hours)

Tickets for the Country Gold concerts held February 14 and 15 can only be purchased through the Florida State Fair Authority. Shows will be at 2 p.m. The concert on Valentine’s Day features Leroy Van Dyke, Barbara Fairchild, David Frizzell and Johnny Lee, while the February 15 show stars Leroy Van Dyke, Steve and Rudy Gatlin, Bobby Bare and Marty Haggard.

Learn more about about the Florida State Fair.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories