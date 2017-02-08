USF announces sale of WUSF-TV

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The University of South Florida announced the sale of WUSF-TV’s public broadcast license.

The license was sold for $18,754,503 as part of the Federal Communication Commission’s Broadcast Incentive Auction.

As a result, WUSF-TV will go off the air later this year after proceeds from the auction are received.

Auction proceeds will be invested to support university initiatives.

USF said the proceeds are not expected to be distributed until fall 2017.

The auction only involved WUSF-TV, not WUSF’s radio stations.

USF is in early stages of discussion about the future of current programming and options available to employees.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

–>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories