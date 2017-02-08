USF announces sale of WUSF-TV

favicon_wfla_48x48 By Published: Updated:
usfgen

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The University of South Florida announced the sale of WUSF-TV’s public broadcast license.

The license was sold for $18,754,503 as part of the Federal Communication Commission’s Broadcast Incentive Auction.

As a result, WUSF-TV will go off the air later this year after proceeds from the auction are received.

Auction proceeds will be invested to support university initiatives.

USF said the proceeds are not expected to be distributed until fall 2017.

The auction only involved WUSF-TV, not WUSF’s radio stations.

USF is in early stages of discussion about the future of current programming and options available to employees.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

–>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s