Tickets on sale for 2017 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

WFLA Web Staff Published: Updated:
Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg 2016
Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg 2016

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Tickets are on sale for the 2017 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

This year, there will be 13 races during the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. It will be the 13th year for the event, which runs from March 10 to 12.

The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is run on a 1.8-mile, 14-turn waterfront circuit that includes a combination of adjacent downtown streets circling Pioneer Park, the Duke Energy Center for the Arts, The Dali Museum and extending onto the runways at Albert Whitted Airport, which overlook the Tampa Bay and picturesque St. Petersburg Harbor and Marina.

Scout.com’s Stadium Journey recently named the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg as #2 on the list of  “Top 100 Stadium Experiences of 2016”

Single day tickets start at $20 for Friday’s races, $35 for races on Saturday and $50 for races on Sunday. Weekend general admission tickets cost $55. Single day reserved seats are available for $100 in upper rows and $75 in lower rows. Junior pricing is available for kids ages 12 and under. For full pricing information and to buy tickets, visit gpstpete.com or call 877-725-8849.

Get tickets and learn more about the 2017 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s