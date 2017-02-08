Tickets on sale for 2017 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Tickets are on sale for the 2017 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

This year, there will be 13 races during the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. It will be the 13th year for the event, which runs from March 10 to 12.

The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is run on a 1.8-mile, 14-turn waterfront circuit that includes a combination of adjacent downtown streets circling Pioneer Park, the Duke Energy Center for the Arts, The Dali Museum and extending onto the runways at Albert Whitted Airport, which overlook the Tampa Bay and picturesque St. Petersburg Harbor and Marina.

Scout.com’s Stadium Journey recently named the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg as #2 on the list of “Top 100 Stadium Experiences of 2016”

Single day tickets start at $20 for Friday’s races, $35 for races on Saturday and $50 for races on Sunday. Weekend general admission tickets cost $55. Single day reserved seats are available for $100 in upper rows and $75 in lower rows. Junior pricing is available for kids ages 12 and under. For full pricing information and to buy tickets, visit gpstpete.com or call 877-725-8849.

Get tickets and learn more about the 2017 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

