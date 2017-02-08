Thousands of dead bees wash ashore in Naples

WBBH/NBC News Published: Updated:
Thousands of dead bees wash ashore in Naples
Thousands of dead bees wash ashore in Naples (WBBH via NBC News)

NAPLES, Fla. (WBBH) – Thousands of dead bees are washing up on a popular Naples, Florida beach.

Some visitors to Lowdermilk Park Beach said they’re staying away after being stung while walking the shoreline. Many people said the bee problem has popped up during the past few days.

“You don’t realize what you’re really stepping on,” said Martha Duff.

“We try to watch out for them because we know they’re there,” said Felice Petty.

Most residents like Petty and Duff expect to see seaweed or seashells wash up in the waves, but recently, dead or dying bees have been rolling in.

“It’s just really between the water and the sand. I’ve been stung a couple of times, and at first, I didn’t know what it was, and then I realized, and then I had an allergic reaction,” said Duff.

Bee experts tell NBC affiliate WBBH, it is uncommon behavior for bees to wash up on the beach. They said it could be from nearby pesticide spraying, forcing them to the water, or it could be a swarm that flew over the beach that became exhausted and flew into the water.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s