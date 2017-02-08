Tampa Bay named fifth most popular moving destination

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A new study said the Tampa Bay area was the fifth most popular moving destination in the U.S. in 2016.

The study, Penske Truck Rental: 2016 Top Moving Destinations, was compiled using one-way rental truck data.

The company said it has been recording and publishing the data in an annual report since 2011.5

This is how Tampa and Sarasota stacked up against the other top 10 cities to move to:

  1. Atlanta
  2. Dallas/Fort Worth
  3. Phoenix
  4. Denver
  5. Tampa/Sarasota
  6. Orlando
  7. Seattle
  8. Las Vegas
  9. Houston
  10. Charlotte

Historically, four Southeast markets continue to be placed on this list, including Atlanta, Charlotte, Orlando and the Tampa Bay area.

The company said Florida and Texas are the only states to have multiple markets appear on all seven lists.

