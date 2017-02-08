Tampa Bay area company offers private drug-sniffing dog

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Full-time construction company owner and part-time drug dog handler Michael Sylvester enjoys playing with his “blue heeler,” an Australian cattle dog.

But, two-year-old Taz has a business side.

This rescue dog from the SPCA in Orlando has a special talent. He’s a drug-sniffing dog who can be hired by parents who think their teens may be involved in something they shouldn’t.

“We can sniff the room, their car, the garage, wherever they think the kid has access to, and will be hiding something,” said Sylvester.

A job can be done in a half-hour.

When Taz finds drugs, he sits. In this case, a packet of fake heroin was hidden.

“My primary targets are parents of teenage kids, but we’re also going to be trying to get into small businesses, restaurants,” said Sylvester.

8 On Your Side put Taz to the test, hiding the fake bag in a teen’s bedroom.

Taz gave the room a good sniff.

“Check here. Good boy, check here. Check here,” Sylvester called out to Taz.

In a few seconds, he’s onto it, finding he bag of fake heroin on a shelf.

“We will never go to the police and tell them what we found. If we find drugs, most of the times…you’ll tell the family he hit on the second drawer of the dresser,” said Sylvester.

A group of young men in Dunedin don’t like this kind of drug detection.

“I just feel like there’s no trust if they’re doing that,” said one teen.

“That’s just like unfair, [because] if you’re trying to hide something, [the] dog just comes in,” said another.

Parents have different answers.

“I lost my niece a few years ago. She overdosed on heroin. And I think if they had caught it in time, she might still be here,” said Kathy Vanas.

“It’s not really an invasion of privacy [because] you’re invited into the house by the parent,” said Sylvester.

For Taz, it’s all just a big game. For parents, it could be life or death.

The cost for hiring Michael Sylvester and Taz is $99.

That’s for Taz sniffing anything you want sniffed.

If he finds something, Sylvester can test it on the spot, to see what it is.

