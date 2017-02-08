Storm costs lead to a hike on Florida Power & Light bills

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – State regulators are approving another rate hike for Florida Power & Light.
The Florida Public Service Commission on Tuesday approved a $318.5 million request by the state’s largest power company. The money will used to cover storm-related damage from Hurricane Matthew and to replenish the company’s storm reserve fund.
The PSC maintained that there was substantial damage caused by the storm in FPL’s service territory.
- WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: The rate hike will add $3.36 a month to the average residential bill. FPL has about 4.8 million customers in the state.
The increase will start showing up on March bills and will remain in place for a year.
State regulators last fall approved an $811 million rate hike sought by the electric utility. That hike increased the average residential bill about $7 a month.
