St. Petersburg theater among handful to produce entire August Wilson cycle

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – For the past ten years, August Wilson’s plays have been a mainstay at American Stage Theatre in St. Petersburg.

The theatre is only one of a handful of theatres across the country that have produced every single one of Wilson’s “Pittsburgh Cycle”, a series of ten plays for which he received two Pulitzer Prizes for Drama.

American Stage has produced one play per year. Right now, the theatre is producing the last of the cycle, “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone” (watch the trailer here). The play is centered around a Pittsburgh boarding house in 1911. Owners Seth and Bertha Holly play host to a makeshift family of people who come to stay – some for days, some longer.

Denzel Washington’s big screen theatrical production of Wilson’s “Fences” has garnered the deceased playwright even more exposure than before.

The 10 play Pittsburgh Cycle includes:

Gem of the Ocean (2003) – 1900s

Citizen Barlow enters the home of the 285-year-old Aunt Ester who guides him on a spiritual journey to the City of Bones.

Joe Turner’s Come and Gone (1988) – 1910s

The themes of racism and discrimination come to the fore in this play about a few freed African American slaves.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (1984) – 1920s

Ma Rainey’s ambitions of recording an album of songs are jeopardised by the ambitions and decisions of her band.

The Piano Lesson (1990) – 1930s

Brother and sister Boy Willie and Berniece clash over whether or not they should sell an ancient piano that was exchanged for their great grandfather’s wife and son in the days of slavery.

Seven Guitars (1995) – 1940s

Starting with the funeral of one of the seven characters, the play tracks the events that lead to the death.

Fences (1987) – 1950s

Race relations are explored again in this tale which starts with a couple of garbage men who wonder why they can’t become garbage truck drivers.

Two Trains Running (1991) – 1960s

Looking at the Civil Rights movement of the sixties, this play details the uncertain future promised to African Americans at the time.

Jitney (1982) – 1970s

Jitneys are unlicensed cab drivers operating in Pittsburgh’s Hill District when legal cabs won’t cover that area, the play follows the hustle and bustle of their lives.

King Hedley II (1999) – 1980s

One of Wilson’s darkest plays, an ex-con tries to start afresh by selling refrigerators with the intent of buying a video store. Characters from Seven Guitars reappear throughout.

Radio Golf (2005) – 1990s

Aunt Ester returns in this modern story of city politics and the quest from two monied Pittsburgh men to try and redevelop an area of Pittsburgh.

Joe Turner’s Come and Gone at American Stage has been extended to run through February 26th. For ticket information click here.

