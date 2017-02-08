Rash of garage burglaries in Westchase concerns residents

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A concerning crime trend in one of northwest Hillsborough County’s most popular neighborhoods has residents worried.

County sheriff’s deputies reported a rash of garage burglaries in Westchase. Deputies are now cruising the streets of that area looking for open garage doors. Law enforcement officers are using the open doors as an opportunity to educated homeowners.

Master Deputy Hugh Alter is one of several deputies combing the neighborhoods.

“That’s the purpose here, is to make people aware of their surrounding and make sure they understand what could potentially happen here.”



On Wednesday morning alone, deputies found 86 open garage doors in Westchase. With 3,000 homes in the area, percentage wise, that’s not too bad. But, law enforcement officers contend that is 86 potential opportunities for crooks.

Alter said in some cases, the burglaries aren’t reported right away, and that makes investigating them difficult.

Some residents don’t even realize they’ve been victimized until they go to use their pressure washer and discover it’s not there, or go to play a round of golf and realize their golf clubs have been stolen.

Another cause for concern are car doors that are left unlocked. Criminals also see this as an opportunity.

“They start rummaging through the center console, the glove box. They start looking around, and they’ll find keys to the car, they’ll find garage door openers,” said Alter. “And then they come back, or they’ll take the opportunity, chance the opportunity right there.”

Alter was pleased with the reaction from a majority of residents, some hearing for the first time, on the uptick in this type of crime.

Rosa Mersch was leaving her home when Alter approached her.

“It’s good, because sometimes you just forget,” said Mersch. “You’re too busy going inside and outside of your house and you just forget about the door. ”

Judy Bowness was also appreciative. In her case, she came home to the phone ringing and ran inside to answer it. By the time she came back outside, Alter was approaching her home. Had he been a criminal, she could’ve been a victim.

“I think it’s all in our best interests,” said Bowness. “Really, we’re lucky that they care.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

–>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories