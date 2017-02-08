Polk Sheriff Grady Judd attends Trump speech at sheriff’s association event

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WFLA) – For the second day in a row, President Donald Trump spoke to the National Sheriff’s Association in the nation’s capital. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd was at the event.

The organization is a big supporter of President Trump as he continues to follow through on one of his campaign trail pledges to empower law enforcement, especially when it comes to his refugee and immigration ban.

Today, the President defended his travel ban saying he has the right to enact it and that it’s necessary to protect the national security of the United States.

Trump told authorities he’d work with them on the front lines to keep America safe from terrorism.

“Terrorism, a tremendous threat,” the President said. “Far greater than people in our country understand.”

He said they need the travel ban for security so they can do their job.

“We have to give you the weapons that you need and this is a weapon that you need and they’re trying to take it away from you,” the President said as he slammed the appeals judge over the travel ban. Trump pointed out, that “a bad high school student would understand this. Anybody would understand this.”

He also told the conference they have a true friend in the White House and would always support law enforcement.

Also, for the second day in a row, the President repeated a falsehood about the murder rate in the U.S. Trump once against said it’s the highest it’s been in 47 years, blaming the media for not publicizing it.

In fact, according to the FBI, the murder rate is almost at its lowest point.

He also told law enforcement that the U.S. would build a wall with Mexico.

“I don’t kid about things like that,” Trump said. “I can tell you. We will have a wall. It will be a great wall.”

