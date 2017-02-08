Plant City Black Heritage Jazz Festival

The Plant City Black Heritage Celebration, Inc. is pleased to announce that the

2017

Black Heritage Educational and Cultural Festival are scheduled for

February

10,11,12, 2017

. This event coincides with Black History Month and provides a great opportunity for the Plant City community to honor the rich cultural history of African American nationally and as importantly locally. This year we are happy to announce that we are partnering with Hillsborough County Public Schools, Tampa Black Heritage, Rooms To Go Foundation, Florida Fair and LEAD to recognize the students and provide scholarships to the nine winners of the 2017 LEAD Contest.

