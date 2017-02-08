Plant City Black Heritage Jazz Festival

The Plant City Black Heritage Celebration, Inc. is pleased to announce that the 2017 Black Heritage Educational and Cultural Festival are scheduled for February 10,11,12, 2017. This event coincides with Black History Month and provides a great opportunity for the Plant City community to honor the rich cultural history of African American nationally and as importantly locally. This year we are happy to announce that we are partnering with Hillsborough County Public Schools, Tampa Black Heritage, Rooms To Go Foundation, Florida Fair and LEAD to recognize the students and provide scholarships to the nine winners of the 2017 LEAD Contest.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.