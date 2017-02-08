Pennsylvania fire company turns to ‘naughty bingo’ for cash

File photo courtesy WISH
HOMETOWN, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania volunteer fire company is turning to titillation to raise money.

The Hometown Volunteer Fire Company in Schuylkil County is getting ready to host its second adults-only naughty bingo night.

Winners don’t get money, they get “adult toys.”

The first event last year drew a standing-room crowd with people from several surrounding counties and even New Jersey. Hometown is a tiny village in Rush Township, about 70 miles northeast of Harrisburg.

The next naughty bingo night is March 11. The fire company is selling 160 tickets at $20 each.

Firefighter Jason Messerschmidt says people tire of the same old fundraisers, which typically rely on the same people to spend money. This event is designed to raise money from a larger, more diverse crowd.

