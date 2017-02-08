Macy’s Go Red For Women

February is the month of love – not only because of valentine’s day – but because february is also American Heart Month! It’s the perfect time to show your heart some love through small changes that can have a huge impact on your health. Lifestyle Expert Michelle Yarn is sharing some ideas and info on Macy’s involvement with the Go Red for Women campaign. (www.Macys.com/GoRed)
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.