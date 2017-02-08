I-4 reopens after truck spills cooking oil near downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — A truck carrying cooking oil crashed, causing a spill on Interstate 4 near State Road 50 early Wednesday.

Orlando police said the crash was reported in the eastbound lanes just after 3 a.m.

Crews spent the morning working to cleanup restaurant cooking oil after it spilled onto the roadway.

I-4 was completely reopened by 6:30 a.m.

