I-4 reopens after truck spills cooking oil near downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — A truck carrying cooking oil crashed, causing a spill on Interstate 4 near State Road 50 early Wednesday.
Orlando police said the crash was reported in the eastbound lanes just after 3 a.m.
Crews spent the morning working to cleanup restaurant cooking oil after it spilled onto the roadway.
I-4 was completely reopened by 6:30 a.m.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW
- 3 Women Killed: Florida Panhandle sheriff warns public about murder suspects
- Cops: Florida Walmart customer shoots, kills teen suspected of stealing cart of diapers
- Genealogy website causes privacy concerns, Crisis Center of Tampa Bay calls it ‘dangerous’
- Deputies: Man took photos of woman changing in Brandon Sears dressing room
- Couple arrested after child found outside Miami mall with split lip, ‘hollow’ molars
- Police: Jacksonville 8-year-old boy shoots younger brother, kills sister, age 5
- 4 Tampa Bay area attorneys disbarred or suspended by Florida Supreme Court
–>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories