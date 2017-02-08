If you like helping your community while being highly entertained, the annual Heart 2 Heart Charity Showcase is happening tomorrow night in Tampa. Some of Florida’s hippest, most talented artists will perform.

Here to tell us about it are Wendy Leigh, chief development and marketing officer of University Area Community Development Corporation and Demario Henry of V-Y-B Dance.

The Heart to Heart showcase will be held Thursday, Feb. 9th at the University Area CDC Community Center at 14013 North 22nd St., Tampa, 33613. Cocktail hour will begin at 7 p.m., with performances following at 8 p.m.