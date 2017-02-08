Headlines: Garbage truck rescue; search for tattoo-covered sex offender; Florida State Fair discounts

Good afternoon! Today is Wednesday, February, 8, 2017.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Humidity remains high through the day with a small chance of rain. See your full forecast here

TODAY’S HEADLINES

Homeless man dumped into garbage truck makes it out alive in Tampa. Learn more

Murder suspect dead, woman captured, after 3 women killed in Florida Panhandle. Learn more

U.S. Marshals searching for tattoo-covered sex offender. Learn more

Wednesday is last day to buy discounted tickets for 2017 Florida State Fair. Learn more

Tampa Bay students find 4-year apprenticeship programs a good option. Learn more

Dark side of Pinterest: Tampa Bay moms learn website can showcase suicide, role play, child pornography. Learn more

Border Patrol seizes nearly 2 tons of marijuana camouflaged as limes. Learn more

Where to find deals on Valentine’s Day gifts. Learn more