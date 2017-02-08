Headlines: Garbage truck rescue; search for tattoo-covered sex offender; Florida State Fair discounts

Matthew Ezekiel Stager
Good afternoon! Today is Wednesday, February, 8, 2017.

Humidity remains high through the day with a small chance of rain.  See your full forecast here

Homeless man dumped into garbage truck makes it out alive in Tampa. Learn more

Murder suspect dead, woman captured, after 3 women killed in Florida Panhandle. Learn more

U.S. Marshals searching for tattoo-covered sex offender. Learn more

Wednesday is last day to buy discounted tickets for 2017 Florida State Fair. Learn more

Tampa Bay students find 4-year apprenticeship programs a good option. Learn more

Dark side of Pinterest: Tampa Bay moms learn website can showcase suicide, role play, child pornography. Learn more

Border Patrol seizes nearly 2 tons of marijuana camouflaged as limes. Learn more

Where to find deals on Valentine’s Day gifts. Learn more

