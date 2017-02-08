Good Samaritans save suicidal woman from Clearwater overpass

Good Samaritans stop woman from jumping with noose in Clearwater
Credit: Sean Craven

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Two men driving on Bayside Bridge Wednesday, stopped a woman from jumping and hanging herself.

Justin Ludwiszewski said he was driving north on McMullen Booth Road during rush hour when he spotted a truck in the emergency lane and a woman sitting on the ledge. He said as he got closer, he noticed a cord in her hand and around her neck.

He said the woman made a noose and tied the cord to her truck.

Ludwiszewski said he stopped his car and jumped out once he realized the woman intended to jump and hang herself.

He said as soon as he reached the woman, she turned around, looked at him and then leaped off the ledge.

With seconds to spare, Ludwiszewski said he reached out and caught her arm.

He said the woman was screaming to let her go.

Moments later, Clayton Lopez, who was also driving on Bayside Bridge, noticed what was going on and ran over to assist.

Lopez grabbed the woman’s other arm and helped Ludwiszewski pull her back over the ledge.

Emergency crews responded and took the woman away.

