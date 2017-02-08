Experts say liquor sales on the rise because of millennials

(WFLA) — For the seventh year in a row, the liquor industry beat out the beer market and continues to gain sales.

According to data released from the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, booze is crazy popular.

Liquor sales to suppliers went up over five percent, to reach over $25 billion last year. The Council said every day customers who purchased alcohol spent a whopping $78 billion in 2016.

Distilled Spirits Council President and CEO, Kraig R. Naasz, said the boom is liquor sales is from “a growing audience of adult millennials.”

American whiskey is also on the up and up, and this year it reached over six percent of a boost in sales. While whiskey is still gaining new fans, vodka sales won the majority snagging one-third of all sales.

Tequila lovers continue to grow as well with volumes up seven percent.

According to the Council drinking in general is rising because American whiskey is trendy, millennials love cocktails, and local distilleries are the new hot spot.